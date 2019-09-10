Strategic Global Advisors LLC Sells 2,113 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PKG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,289,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,022,613,000 after purchasing an additional 692,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,611,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,418,000 after buying an additional 456,865 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 609,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,527,000 after buying an additional 356,732 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the second quarter valued at about $17,262,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,288,000 after buying an additional 145,624 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total value of $507,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,929.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $601,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,600.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PKG traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.47. The stock had a trading volume of 37,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,854. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $118.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.35%.

Several analysts have commented on PKG shares. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.02 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group set a $106.00 target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.09.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

