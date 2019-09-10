Strategic Global Advisors LLC Sells 8,392 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,353 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,392 shares during the quarter. PulteGroup accounts for approximately 1.0% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Strategic Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of PulteGroup worth $4,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,726,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,689,000 after purchasing an additional 145,187 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 525,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,708,000 after purchasing an additional 116,361 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 36,284 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 166.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 305,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 190,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 241.7% in the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 476,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,312,000 after buying an additional 336,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.29. 161,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450,492. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.97. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $34.97.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

PHM has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

In other PulteGroup news, insider James L. Ossowski sold 5,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 18,766 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $605,766.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,380,845.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,957 shares of company stock worth $1,475,705 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

