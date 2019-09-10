Strategic Global Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 0.7% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,317,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,257. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.40 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.62.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.11). Cummins had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 39.61%.

Several research firms recently commented on CMI. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Standpoint Research cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cummins from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $169.00 price target (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

