Substratum Price Hits $0.0102 on Major Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. In the last week, Substratum has traded down 35.1% against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $3.89 million and approximately $50,358.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, Bitbns, Kyber Network and Tidex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009784 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00216975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.42 or 0.01236004 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000567 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00087755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00017638 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000378 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum launched on August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, COSS, Kucoin, HitBTC, Tidex, Bitbns, Binance, BiteBTC, OKEx and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

