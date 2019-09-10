Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Shares Up 9.3%

Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP)’s share price rose 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.17, approximately 980,300 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 419,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SUP. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Superior Industries International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Superior Industries International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet cut Superior Industries International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on shares of Superior Industries International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Superior Industries International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $72.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.40 and a beta of 1.90.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $325.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Superior Industries International’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Superior Industries International Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Superior Industries International news, Director Ellen B. Richstone acquired 18,000 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,132 shares in the company, valued at $111,526.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 135.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Superior Industries International during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Superior Industries International during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Superior Industries International during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Superior Industries International by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

