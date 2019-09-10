Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys New Stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 85,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.14% of Chesapeake Lodging Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,268,000 after acquiring an additional 61,413 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 38.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 75.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Lodging Trust alerts:

Chesapeake Lodging Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.81. The stock had a trading volume of 865,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,990. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $33.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.33.

CHSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $27.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

About Chesapeake Lodging Trust

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.