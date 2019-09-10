Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $2.58 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 289.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,572 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 106.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $132,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 30.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.75. 964,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.31. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

