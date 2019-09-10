Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $3.19 Million Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,189 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $2,646,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,415,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 173.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 20,172 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,038,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,721,000 after buying an additional 15,961 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of PSCH stock traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $115.00. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,540. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.64 and a 200-day moving average of $115.20. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $100.41 and a 12 month high of $144.68.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.