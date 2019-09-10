Susquehanna International Group LLP Increases Stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 213.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,184 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.92% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 660,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,610,000 after buying an additional 35,272 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,261,000.

Shares of IXG stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.36. 303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,413. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $53.62 and a 52-week high of $68.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.62 and a 200 day moving average of $63.10.

iShares Global Financials ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

