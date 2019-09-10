Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.23

Sylvania Platinum Ltd (LON:SLP) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.23 and traded as high as $44.00. Sylvania Platinum shares last traded at $43.55, with a volume of 346,865 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 68 ($0.89) price objective on shares of Sylvania Platinum in a research note on Monday, September 2nd.

Get Sylvania Platinum alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 31.01.

Sylvania Platinum Company Profile (LON:SLP)

Sylvania Platinum Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in South Africa and Mauritius. It primarily extracts for platinum group based metals, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. The company holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb, Grasvally, and Volspruit projects.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvania Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvania Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.