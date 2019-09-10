Syncora (OTCMKTS:SYCRF) Trading Up 0.6%

Syncora Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SYCRF)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.74 and last traded at $4.73, 787,650 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 33% from the average session volume of 593,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86.

Syncora Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SYCRF)

Syncora Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiary, Syncora Guarantee Inc, provides financial guarantee insurance and reinsurance, and credit enhancement for the obligations of debt issuers worldwide. The company guarantees U.S. municipal bonds; asset-backed securities; debt backed by utilities and selected infrastructure projects; specialized risks, including future flow securitizations and bank deposit insurance; and collateralized debt obligations.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Syncora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syncora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.