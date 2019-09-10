Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.49

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.49 and traded as low as $11.02. Taylor Devices shares last traded at $11.02, with a volume of 220 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average of $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $38.23 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 7.23%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taylor Devices stock. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Taylor Devices worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to ameliorate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

