TCG Advisors LP Acquires 327 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

TCG Advisors LP raised its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.62. The company had a trading volume of 182,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,065. The company has a market cap of $68.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $94.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Duke Energy had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.08%.

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

In related news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,737,194.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 4,430 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $409,509.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,982,901.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,362 shares of company stock worth $2,401,576 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

