TCG Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

TCG Advisors LP raised its holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 24,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BBN traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.61. The company had a trading volume of 265,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,838. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.39. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $25.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

