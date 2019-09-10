TCG Advisors LP Has $158,000 Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

TCG Advisors LP raised its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5,235.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in 3M by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MMM shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price objective on 3M and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.54.

In other news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $168.14. 175,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,438,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $94.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.99 and its 200-day moving average is $182.44. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $154.00 and a 52 week high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.07%.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

