TCG Advisors LP Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

TCG Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 67.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,663,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,418,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,442,000 after buying an additional 1,354,878 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 232.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,763,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,455,000 after buying an additional 1,232,153 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,920,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,750,000 after buying an additional 723,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,658,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,959,000 after buying an additional 637,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,985,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,777,529. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.19. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.67 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The company has a market capitalization of $113.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PM. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.77.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

