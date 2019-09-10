TCG Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

TCG Advisors LP lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,638 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 115.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $34.88. 1,763,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,295. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.98. SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59.

About SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

