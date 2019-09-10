TCG Advisors LP Sells 298 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

TCG Advisors LP cut its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 1.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Waste Management by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Waste Management by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Raymond James set a $127.00 price target on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Waste Management from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 target price on Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

WM stock traded down $4.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,387,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,352. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.22 and a 12 month high of $121.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.37. The company has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.512 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.81%.

In other news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total transaction of $34,278.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,331,164.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $9,823,424.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,921 shares in the company, valued at $32,963,125.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,622 shares of company stock worth $10,815,171. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

