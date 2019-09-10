Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $79.57

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.57 and traded as high as $80.49. Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $80.12, with a volume of 709,430 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.2% in the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,910,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,152,000 after acquiring an additional 123,004 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,956,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,704,000 after purchasing an additional 451,502 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,004,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,455,000 after purchasing an additional 507,315 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd lifted its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 731.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 1,805,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,121 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,792,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,862,000 after purchasing an additional 13,084 shares during the last quarter.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XLK)

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

