Theta Fuel Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.42 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $17.42 million and approximately $719,680.00 worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

