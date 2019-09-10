Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Stock Holdings Reduced by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,644 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tiffany & Co. by 3,657.1% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 3,657.1% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 312.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 631.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

Shares of TIF traded up $1.85 on Tuesday, reaching $93.13. 129,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,823,793. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $73.04 and a 12 month high of $130.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.38.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 12.79%. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.22%.

In other news, Director Francesco Trapani sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $23,025,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TIF. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital lowered Tiffany & Co. to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 29th. HSBC set a $110.00 price objective on Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tiffany & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.74.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.