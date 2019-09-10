Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) to post $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Tilly’s posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tilly’s.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $161.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.67 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. B. Riley set a $14.00 price target on Tilly’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tilly’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Janet Kerr sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $25,621.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,375 shares in the company, valued at $159,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,411,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,325,000 after buying an additional 110,932 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 39,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 103,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 18,546 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TLYS traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $10.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,904. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.65. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $303.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilly’s (TLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.