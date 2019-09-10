Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Shares Up 0.7%

Time Out Group PLC (LON:TMO)’s stock price was up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 128.87 ($1.68) and last traded at GBX 128.87 ($1.68), approximately 539 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 112,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128 ($1.67).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 127.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 104.24. The stock has a market cap of $172.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74.

Time Out Group Company Profile (LON:TMO)

Time Out Group plc engages in media and entertainment business. The company operates in four segments: Print, Digital, International, and Markets. The Print segment sells print advertising and publications. The Digital segment sells digital advertising, including premium profiles; and live events through online bookings and transactions, as well as offers e-commerce services.

