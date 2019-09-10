Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Shares Acquired by Tyers Asset Management LLC

Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,136 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Timken worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the second quarter valued at $112,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Timken by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

TKR traded up $1.66 on Tuesday, hitting $43.72. 14,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,874. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.60. Timken Co has a twelve month low of $33.98 and a twelve month high of $52.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.79.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Timken Co will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

In related news, Director John M. Timken, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 397,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,129,801.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Timken in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

