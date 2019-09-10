Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares Up 7.2%

Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST)’s share price shot up 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.41 and last traded at $6.82, 10,669 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 361,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMST. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective (down from $8.25) on shares of Timkensteel in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Timkensteel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Timkensteel in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Timkensteel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average of $8.58. The firm has a market cap of $266.21 million, a P/E ratio of 61.27 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $336.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.67 million. Timkensteel had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. Timkensteel’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Timkensteel Corp will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Timkensteel news, CEO Ward J. Timken, Jr. bought 30,000 shares of Timkensteel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $184,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,678.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kristopher R. Westbrooks bought 7,350 shares of Timkensteel stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $48,877.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,387.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 63,600 shares of company stock valued at $372,140. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Timkensteel by 6.1% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its position in Timkensteel by 25.2% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Timkensteel by 4.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 25.2% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Timkensteel Company Profile (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

