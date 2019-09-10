Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) to Issue — Dividend of $0.04

Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0379 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

NYSEARCA:TPLC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.35. The company had a trading volume of 63,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,552. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.09. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $26.31.

