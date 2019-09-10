Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of TIPT traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.61. 84,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,884. The company has a market capitalization of $240.14 million, a PE ratio of 43.44 and a beta of -0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average of $6.31. Tiptree has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $7.65.

Get Tiptree alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Michael Gene Barnes purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $41,160.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,055,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,264,091.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 125,390 shares of company stock worth $829,966. 25.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tiptree by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,673,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,947,000 after acquiring an additional 44,783 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Tiptree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Tiptree by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,724,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,659 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tiptree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tiptree by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,288,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 16,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.