Titan Logix (CVE:TLA) Trading Down 1.1%

Titan Logix Corp (CVE:TLA)’s stock price fell 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45, 7,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 43,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 24.14, a current ratio of 26.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00.

Titan Logix Company Profile (CVE:TLA)

Titan Logix Corp., a technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of technology fluid management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include guided wave radar gauges for level measurement and overfill prevention; level gauges for storage tanks; and communication systems for remote alarming and control.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Logix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Logix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.