Tiverton Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 435.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 116.7% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2,577.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $121.00 price objective on Extra Space Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.04.

Shares of EXR traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.56. 271,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.19. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.70 and a 1-year high of $124.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.09%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $95,805.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,720.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total value of $209,342.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,480.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 266,404 shares of company stock valued at $32,255,405. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

