Tiverton Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 383.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zogenix during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Zogenix during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Zogenix in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zogenix in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $64.00 price target on shares of Zogenix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $71.00 price objective on Zogenix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho set a $65.00 target price on Zogenix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Guggenheim upgraded Zogenix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZGNX traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,623. Zogenix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.43 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.09.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zogenix news, CFO Michael P. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen J. Farr sold 34,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $1,643,142.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,921 shares of company stock worth $3,579,634 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

