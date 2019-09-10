Tiverton Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 55,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 182,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exelixis by 28.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $1,582,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Morrissey sold 35,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $709,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 611,522 shares of company stock worth $12,651,131. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXEL traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.23. 55,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,915,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 8.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average is $21.28. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $25.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 2.04.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $240.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 70.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Cowen set a $25.00 target price on Exelixis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.