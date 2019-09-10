Tiverton Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,229,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,738,000 after purchasing an additional 60,289 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 28.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on NEM shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a $41.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

NEM traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $38.42. The stock had a trading volume of 280,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,052,066. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.70. The company has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47 and a beta of -0.04. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12-month low of $29.06 and a 12-month high of $41.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). Newmont Goldcorp had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

In other news, President Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $110,027.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 254,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,165,460.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $123,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 207,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,307,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,220 shares of company stock worth $3,551,640 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

