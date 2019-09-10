Tiverton Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 238.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ventas by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Ventas by 3.2% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.2% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H D Vest Advisory Services boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 5.3% in the second quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 3,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the topic of several research reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price objective on Ventas to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ventas to $71.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.21.

Shares of VTR traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.86. 91,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,669. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.23. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.80 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.28 and its 200-day moving average is $66.14.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.16 million. Ventas had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $4,700,243.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 741,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,183,356.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP T Richard Riney sold 29,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $2,092,505.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,517,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,866 shares of company stock worth $12,048,458. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

