Tiverton Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 7,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 63.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. B. Riley cut Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $115.00 price objective on Prudential Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

Shares of PRU traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.93. 88,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,216,622. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.56. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $106.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.50 and its 200-day moving average is $95.60.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.22%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

