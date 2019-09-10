Tiverton Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,021 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth $225,864,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth $93,517,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in Autodesk by 30.4% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,228,779 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $347,288,000 after acquiring an additional 519,100 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Autodesk by 28.0% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,249,141 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $366,384,000 after acquiring an additional 492,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 13.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,152,280 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $513,507,000 after acquiring an additional 384,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective (down from $164.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Griffin Securities dropped their target price on Autodesk from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.48.

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 2,039 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total value of $321,815.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,300 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total transaction of $213,902.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,773 shares of company stock worth $948,207 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $150.04. The stock had a trading volume of 30,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,362.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.79. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.72 and a 1 year high of $178.95.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 59.32% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $796.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

