Tobam Grows Holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Tobam raised its position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Amarin were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amarin by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 30,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amarin by 30.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 86,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Amarin by 514.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Amarin by 8.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Amarin by 7.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $1,902,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lars Ekman sold 91,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,366,150.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 659,202 shares of company stock valued at $13,058,754 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMRN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Amarin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Amarin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.89.

Shares of AMRN traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.11. 243,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,053,790. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.45. Amarin Co. plc has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.18 and a beta of 1.28.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 111.75% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

