Tobam Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Tobam trimmed its holdings in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 66.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,876 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,308,000 after acquiring an additional 78,626 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Wayfair by 31.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Wayfair during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $175.00 target price on shares of Wayfair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.31.

Shares of NYSE W traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.50. 34,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,276. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.56. Wayfair Inc has a 52 week low of $76.60 and a 52 week high of $173.72.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. Analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc will post -9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edmond Macri sold 278 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $33,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Andrew Kumin purchased 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.85 per share, with a total value of $2,306,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,228 shares in the company, valued at $21,445,795.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,781 shares of company stock worth $5,424,661 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

