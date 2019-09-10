Tobam Has $146,000 Stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Tobam raised its position in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 94.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian increased its position in Aqua America by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aqua America by 0.8% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 37,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its position in Aqua America by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 63,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Aqua America by 7.7% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in Aqua America by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WTR stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.87. The stock had a trading volume of 28,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.37. Aqua America Inc has a 52 week low of $32.09 and a 52 week high of $45.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Aqua America had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $218.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aqua America Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This is a positive change from Aqua America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Aqua America’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WTR shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Aqua America in a report on Sunday, August 11th. HSBC set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Aqua America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Aqua America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Aqua America from $2.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aqua America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other Aqua America news, Director Daniel J. Hilferty III bought 1,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.35 per share, with a total value of $49,982.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,012. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aqua America Company Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

