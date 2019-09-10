Tobam Sells 35,761 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Tobam cut its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,761 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLCO traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $21.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,412. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.86. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $26.97.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1651 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.03%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MLCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. CLSA set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.31.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

