Tobam Takes $33,000 Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 801 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Ciena by 3.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 98.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Ciena by 1.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ciena by 4.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIEN traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,290. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $46.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $960.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.64 million. Ciena had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $406,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $86,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,675 shares of company stock valued at $3,412,938 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CIEN. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 target price on shares of Ciena and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.55.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

