TOC Property Backed Lending Trust PLC (PBLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

TOC Property Backed Lending Trust PLC (LON:PBLT) announced a dividend on Friday, August 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of PBLT stock opened at GBX 103.50 ($1.35) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 92.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 71. TOC Property Backed Lending Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 0.92 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 107 ($1.40). The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58.

Get TOC Property Backed Lending Trust alerts:

TOC Property Backed Lending Trust Company Profile

TOC Property Backed Lending Trust Plc provides a portfolio of fixed rate loans primarily secured over land and/or property in the United Kingdom. It also invest in financial assets comprising loans and joint venture equity contracts. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for TOC Property Backed Lending Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOC Property Backed Lending Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.