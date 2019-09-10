TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.47

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.47 and traded as low as $1.68. TomCo Energy shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 4,772,657 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and a PE ratio of -1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

About TomCo Energy (LON:TOM)

TomCo Energy Plc operates as an oil shale exploration and development company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds 100% interests in two oil shale leases comprising five blocks covering approximately 2,919 acres; and interests in 7 mineral leases covering approximately 12,500 acres located in Uintah County, Utah.

