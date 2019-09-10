Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 428,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,544 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.12% of Goldman Sachs Group worth $87,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $715,573,000 after buying an additional 411,700 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $671,454.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Goldman Sachs Group to $273.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.92.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $2.64 on Tuesday, hitting $214.62. The stock had a trading volume of 221,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,949. The stock has a market cap of $77.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $151.70 and a 52-week high of $238.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.88.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.