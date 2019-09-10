Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614,369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 47,469 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $162,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $270.09 per share, with a total value of $468,606.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,912.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $789,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,307 shares of company stock valued at $54,217,743. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded down $12.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $271.33. 499,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757,109. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $171.89 and a 1 year high of $293.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $295.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $277.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.38.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $269.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $320.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mastercard from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $328.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.80.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

