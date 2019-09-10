Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.48 Billion Stock Holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,596,310 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716,198 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 2.26% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $1,483,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth about $680,426,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,341,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,874,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,982 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,459,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,888,223,000 after purchasing an additional 703,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 36.4% during the second quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,364,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,023,000 after purchasing an additional 631,295 shares during the period. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BNS stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.36. The company had a trading volume of 108,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,039. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $48.34 and a 12 month high of $60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.56 and its 200 day moving average is $53.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.682 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.90%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BNS shares. Barclays restated an “average” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.17.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

