Toronto Dominion Bank Has $147.56 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,186,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 130,969 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Chevron worth $147,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 12,204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,259,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,312 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth $164,371,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Chevron by 298.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,695,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,416,000 after buying an additional 1,269,889 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,556,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Chevron by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,068,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,492,791,000 after buying an additional 769,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Cowen set a $140.00 target price on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Independent Research set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.16.

In other Chevron news, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total transaction of $1,754,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,243 shares in the company, valued at $730,306.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 5,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $590,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,298.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,750 shares of company stock valued at $8,793,900 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.94. The company had a trading volume of 672,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,977,920. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $127.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.26. The stock has a market cap of $224.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.70%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

