Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 156,985 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,807,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 156,985 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.74% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $237,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 348.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 245.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.50. 228,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,674,623. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average is $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of $21.85 and a 52 week high of $33.86.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.284 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.63%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

