Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) PT Lowered to C$7.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its price target dropped by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Total Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$11.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of TSE TOT traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$6.70. 10,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,754. The company has a market capitalization of $293.48 million and a P/E ratio of 11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.84. Total Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$5.83 and a 52-week high of C$12.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.54.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$212.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$197.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Total Energy Services will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.22 per share, with a total value of C$32,887.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 161,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,324,531.98. Also, Director Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.25 per share, with a total value of C$31,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,188,800 shares in the company, valued at C$7,430,000. In the last quarter, insiders bought 107,705 shares of company stock worth $754,260.

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

