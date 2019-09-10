TPG Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on October 15th

TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from TPG Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

TPG Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 77.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect TPG Specialty Lending to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.0%.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,338. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.64. TPG Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 54.68% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $62.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TPG Specialty Lending will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

In other TPG Specialty Lending news, Director Hurley Doddy acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

