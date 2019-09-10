Traid Hits Market Capitalization of $5,947.00 (TRAID)

Traid (CURRENCY:TRAID) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Traid coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Traid has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Traid has a total market capitalization of $5,947.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Traid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Traid Coin Profile

Traid (TRAID) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2018. Traid’s total supply is 42,506,080 coins and its circulating supply is 19,566,080 coins. Traid’s official Twitter account is @traid_platform. The official message board for Traid is www.traid.tv/blog. The official website for Traid is www.traid.tv.

Traid Coin Trading

Traid can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Traid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

